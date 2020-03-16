UK interest rate futures rise in early trade following Fed cut

British interest rate futures rose in early trade on Monday, suggesting investors are pricing in a slightly higher chance of more stimulus from the Bank of England after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates overnight.

Short sterling futures 0#FSS: rose by around 3-4 ticks across the 2020 and 2021 contracts after the market opened, indicating that gilt yields are likely to fall when that market opens at 0800 GMT.

