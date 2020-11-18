US Markets

UK insurer RSA receives 7.2 bln stg cash takeover offer

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's RSA Insurance said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

RSA said its directors had unanimously backed the bid and recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the consortium's offer, which the insurer had first flagged earlier this month.

Best known in Britain for its More Than brand, RSA provides home, motor and commercial insurance and has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

If successful, the suitors would carve up RSA with Intact keeping RSA's Canada, UK and international operations, while Tryg would take control of RSA's Sweden and Norway businesses. The pair would also co-own RSA's Danish unit.

Tryg would pay 4.2 billion pounds while Intact would contribute 3 billion pounds, with the overall offer representing a 51% premium to RSA's closing share price of 460 pence on November 4.

"Our deep knowledge of these markets makes us ideally placed to integrate, operate and enhance the value of our combined group over the long-term," Morten Hübbe, chief executive of Tryg, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular