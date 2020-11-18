US Markets

UK insurer RSA receives 7.2 bln stg cash takeover offer

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's RSA Insurance said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

RSA said its directors intended to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme. The insurer had said earlier this month it had received a proposal from the consortium.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular