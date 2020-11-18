UK insurer RSA receives 7.2 bln stg cash takeover offer

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

RSA said its directors intended to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme. The insurer had said earlier this month it had received a proposal from the consortium.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

