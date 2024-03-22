News & Insights

UK insurer Phoenix targets $1.77 bln operating cash by 2026

March 22, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group PHNX.L said on Friday it aimed to generate operating cash of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) and pay down 500 million pounds in debt by 2026.

The group also reported adjusted operating profit before tax of 617 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with company-compiled analysts consensus of 599 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7921 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.