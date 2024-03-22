UK insurer Phoenix targets $1.77 bln operating cash by 2026

March 22 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group PHNX.L said on Friday it aimed to generate operating cash of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) and pay down 500 million pounds in debt by 2026.

The group also reported adjusted operating profit before tax of 617 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with company-compiled analysts consensus of 599 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7921 pounds)

