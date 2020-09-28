UK Insurer LV= confirms deal discussions

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

British insurer LV= said on Monday it is in ongoing talks with a number of parties regarding a potential sale of the business.

The group made the statement following reports over the weekend that it was in takeover talks.

LV= sold its general insurance operations to Allianz last year and said in June that it was considering a sale of its remaining life insurance and pension operations.

