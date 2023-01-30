UK insurer Legal & General's CEO Wilson to retire

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Legal & General LGEN.L Chief Exexecutive Nigel Wilson is retiring after a decade in the top job but will remain in the post until a successor takes the helm, the British insurer and pensions provider said on Monday.

Wilson was appointed CEO in 2012 after joining at group chief financial officer in 2009.

Sir Nigel has agreed to continue as chief executive until a new CEO starts and will support a smooth transition following the appointment, the company said.

"It is envisaged that this process will take around a year," a company sattement said. "In the meantime, Sir Nigel will continue to focus on delivering the current strategy of the group, supported by the executive team."

L&G also said that its guidance on full-year operating profit for last year remains unchanged and that it expects an operational surplus of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.23 billion).

($1 = 0.8071 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Ed Osmond and David Goodman )

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.