UK insurer Legal & General says CEO Wilson to retire

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 30, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British insurer and pensions provider Legal & General LGEN.L said on Monday that its chief executive Nigel Wilson will retire after a decade in the top job, with a replacement expected in about a year.

"Sir Nigel has agreed to continue as Chief Executive until the new Chief Executive starts and he will support a smooth transition following their appointment. It is envisaged that this process will take around a year," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Ed Osmond)

