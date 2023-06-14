UK insurer Legal & General CEO to be replaced by external candidate - Sky News

Adds background on outgoing CEO in paragraphs 4-5

June 14 (Reuters) - British insurer and pensions provider Legal & General LGEN.L has chosen an external candidate to replace its CEO Nigel Wilson, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the company revealed Wilson was set to retire but would retain his position until a successor was ready to assume the role.

The Sky News reporter did not disclose the identity of the incoming CEO.

Wilson was appointed as the CEO in 2012 after joining as L&G group's chief financial officer in 2009. He is currently one of the longest sitting CEOs in the FTSE 100 companies.

A prominent figure in London's financial centre and adviser to successive governments, Wilson was knighted last year.

The changing of the guard at the helm of one of Britain's largest insurers by assets and market capitalization follows a tenure marked by big regulatory changes, Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Legal & General did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

