UK insurer Just Group retirement income jumps 25%

British insurer Just Group said on Tuesday its retirement income and new business profits both grew last year, in a full-year trading update for 2021.

Just Group specialises in annuities paying a fixed income to pensioners with reduced life expectancies.

The company said income from retirement sales jumped 25% to 2.7 billion pounds ($3.68 billion) last year, while new business profits grew by a "low double digit" percentage.

The firm added that its underlying organic capital generation more than doubled from the previous year, exceeding its 2022 target a year early.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

