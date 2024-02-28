UK insurer Direct Line shares jump on Ageas' $3.9 bln buyout proposal

Adds shares in paragraph 1 and 5, details on proposal throughout

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Belgium-based insurer Ageas AGES.BR proposed to buy Direct Line Insurance DLGD.L for about 3.1 billion pounds ($3.92 billion) on Wednesday, in a bid to expand its European business, sending shares in the British motor insurer up 19%.

Ageas said it was in the preliminary stages of considering a possible offer, which has an implied value of 233 pence per Direct Line share.

That represents a premium of nearly 43% to Direct Line's last closing price of 163.35 pence apiece.

The terms of the possible offer included Direct Line shareholders getting 100 pence per share in cash and one newly issued Ageas share for every 25.24047 Direct Line shares.

Direct Line shares jumped about 19% to 195 pence by 1228 GMT.

Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day that Direct Line had rejected the possible offer.

Direct Line declined to comment on the report.

($1 = 0.7908 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.