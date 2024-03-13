UK insurer Direct Line rejects Ageas' sweetened buyout proposal

Adds detail on previous potential offer in paragraph 3; Direct Line statement in paragraph 4, and Ageas' comment in last paragraph

March 13 (Reuters) - British home and motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L said on Wednesday it has rejected a revised buyout proposal from Belgium-based rival Ageas AGES.BR, saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.

Direct Line said it had received the proposal on March 9, which offered 120 pence in cash and a new Ageas share for every 28.41107 Direct Line share held, above the earlier bid of 100 pence and an Ageas share for every 25.24047 Direct Line share.

The terms of the previous offer that was rejected last month valued Direct Line at 3.1 billion pounds ($3.96 billion), compared with the new offer that Ageas said valued it at 3.17 billion pounds.

"The board is confident in Direct Line Group's standalone prospects," the company said in a statement. It is due to report full-year results next week.

Direct Line, a household name for insurance in Britain, has had a rocky period since it scrapped its dividend and chief executive exited the company in January 2023.

"We look forward to engaging with the Direct Line Board of Directors on the terms of our improved possible offer," Ageas said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

