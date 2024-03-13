News & Insights

UK insurer Direct Line rejects Ageas' raised buyout proposal

March 13, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

March 13 (Reuters) - British home and motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L said on Wednesday it had rejected a higher buyout proposal from Belgium-based rival Ageas AGES.BR, saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.

Direct Line said in a statement it had received the revised offer on March 9, under the terms of which shareholders would get 120 pence in cash and one new Ageas share for every 28.41107 Direct Line share held.

