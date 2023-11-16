UK insurer Aviva's nine-month premiums rise 13%

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L on Thursday posted a 13% rise in its general insurance gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year, supported by steady commercial demand.

The life and general insurer, whose main markets are Britain, Canada and Ireland, reported premiums of 8 billion pounds ($9.91 billion), compared with 7.2 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

