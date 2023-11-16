News & Insights

UK insurer Aviva's nine-month premiums rise 13%

November 16, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L on Thursday posted a 13% rise in its general insurance gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year, supported by steady commercial demand.

The life and general insurer, whose main markets are Britain, Canada and Ireland, reported premiums of 8 billion pounds ($9.91 billion), compared with 7.2 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

