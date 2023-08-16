UK insurer Admiral lowers dividend after marginal rise in HY profit

Adds customer numbers in paragraph 7, analyst comment in paragraph 9

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Admiral Group ADML.L on Wednesday reduced its interim dividend by 15% after the British motor and home insurer posted only a marginal rise in first-half pre-tax profit supported by price hikes.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company has had a tumultuous time as the war in Ukraine, inflation and supply chain pressures from the pandemic pushed up the costs of motor repairs.

Still, Admiral has tried to offset some of the negative impact through price hikes, amid still-high inflation, albeit at the cost of losing customers.

British inflation slowed as expected in July to its lowest annual rate since February 2022, although there were more signs of pressure in core and services prices, official figures showed on Wednesday.

"As we increased prices well ahead of the market last year, our active vehicle base reduced over the period, but we are on a strong footing to leverage improving market conditions," CEO Milena Mondini de Focatiis said in a statement.

Admiral's group profit before tax rose to 233.9 million pounds ($297.50 million) in the six-month period ended June 30, from 224.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The group reported 9.41 million customers in the first-half, up from 9.28 million at the end of 2022.

It declared an interim dividend of 51 pence, compared with 60 pence last year, which was about 2% higher than what Jefferies analysts were expecting, according to a note.

"Conditions are likely to remain tough over the rest of the year, but Admiral should be able to continue its string of outperformance versus peers with selective underwriting and strong pricing power," said Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

