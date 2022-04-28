UK insurance reforms are now even riskier

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Insurance is supposed to be about the management of risk. New UK reforms https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-powers-on-with-reforms-to-solvency-ii that hope to free up 95 billion pounds of capital to invest in green pursuits like wind farms strike a discordant tone: after all, it’s not so long ago that the UK regulators were asking insurers to retain dividends. But Finance minister Rishi Sunak now also wants to double the size threshold at which insurers have to apply the so-called Solvency II regime to 10 million euros’ worth of gross premiums.

Governments love encouraging new entrants into markets, but it’s not without risks. A similar new entry push in the UK energy sector allowed inappropriate upstarts to join the market, who then went bust amid soaring energy prices. The Bank of England may be under scrutiny for taking ages to approve insurers’ investments in areas like infrastructure and green energy. But going from too cautious to too gung-ho isn’t a good look. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

LG Energy Solution sputters at the starting line

GM electrifies executives’ pay

Aveva owner Schneider may run out of patience

Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap

Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stock

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.