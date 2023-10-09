UK inquiry hears 'stark' allegations of extra-judicial Afghan killings

By Sachin Ravikumar

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Some British special forces used night-time raids in Afghanistan to execute men of fighting age who posed no immediate threat, an inquiry in London heard on Monday as the lead lawyer set out the allegations and evidence.

The independent inquiry was ordered by Britain's defence ministry last December after a BBC TV documentary reported that soldiers from the UK's elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances more than a decade ago.

It also came after two families, who accuse the SAS of killing their relatives in 2011 and 2012, began legal action to demand judicial reviews of their cases.

The inquiry relates to several night-time raids, called deliberate detention operations (DDOs), conducted by British forces against suspected Taliban insurgents between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

"The central allegation at the heart of this inquiry is stark: It is that the DDOs were abused by elements within UK special forces who carried out a policy of executing Afghan males of fighting age in circumstances where they posed no immediate threat or were hors de combat," the lead lawyer for the inquiry, Oliver Glasgow, said.

The inquiry will look at whether investigations by the military police were properly conducted, and if any unlawful killings were covered up.

Glasgow presented official incident reviews of the raids made at the time and emails exchanged between military personnel and their commanders, which noted that the number of Afghans killed were in some cases higher than the number of weapons found at a particular site.

One email was shown at the inquiry which Glasgow said had come from an unnamed individual in the military. "There appears to be a casual disregard for life, counter-insurgency principles and credible reporting," it said.

The chair of the inquiry Charles Haddon-Cave has said the allegations are "extremely serious".

"Our clients hope that the opening of this inquiry marks the end of the wall of silence and obstruction that has confronted them over the last decade," said Tessa Gregory from law firm Leigh Day which is representing families of 33 people who were killed.

British military police have previously conducted several inquiries into allegations of misconduct by forces in Afghanistan, including those made against the SAS, but the Ministry of Defence has said that none found enough evidence for prosecutions.

