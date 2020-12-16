UK inflation slows much more than expected in November

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British inflation fell by much more than expected in November, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.3% in annual terms, after a 0.7% rise in October. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 0.6%.

