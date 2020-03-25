UK inflation slows in February as fuel prices drop

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British consumer price inflation fell to an annual rate of 1.7% in February from 1.8% in January, official figures showed on Wednesday, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation fell to an annual rate of 1.7% in February from 1.8% in January, official figures showed on Wednesday, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Lower fuel prices and a fall in the cost of video games were the main driver for the fall in CPI, the Office for National Statistics said.

Retail price inflation, an older, less accurate measure still used for inflation-linked government bonds and some commercial contracts, fell to 2.5% from 2.7% in January.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More