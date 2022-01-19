UK inflation rises to highest since March 1992

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, up from November's 5.1% reading and its highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, up from November's 5.1% reading and its highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would edge up to 5.2% in December.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters