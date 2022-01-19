UK inflation rises to highest since March 1992

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, up from November's 5.1% reading and its highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would edge up to 5.2% in December.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.