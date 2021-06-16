UK inflation rises to 2.1% in May

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

British consumer price inflation rose to 2.1% in May from 1.5% in April, official figures showed on Wednesday.

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation rose to 2.1% in May from 1.5% in April, official figures showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.8%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; editing by Alistair Smout)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters