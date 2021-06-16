UK inflation rises to 2.1% in May

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation rose to 2.1% in May from 1.5% in April, official figures showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.8%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; editing by Alistair Smout)

