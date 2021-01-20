UK inflation rises a little more than expected in December

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British inflation rose by a little more than expected in December, pushed up by transport costs such as air fares, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.6% in annual terms after a 0.3% increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rate of 0.5%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

