UK inflation rate unexpectedly holds at 4% in January

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation unexpectedly held steady at an annual rate of 4.0% in January, unchanged from December, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday in a boost for the Bank of England.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 4.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, was also unchanged at 5.1%.

But services inflation - an indicator of domestic price pressures closely watched by the BoE as it considers when to start cutting interest rates - rose to 6.5% from 6.4% in December.

Sterling weakened against the dollar and the euro immediately after the inflation data was published.

