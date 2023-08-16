News & Insights

UK inflation rate slows to 6.8% in July

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

August 16, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the CPI rate in the 12 months to July would drop to 6.8% from June's 7.9%, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1% but still far above the Bank of England's 2% target.

The BoE said earlier this month that it expected inflation in July would fall to 6.8%.

(Writing by William James, reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.