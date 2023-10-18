UK inflation rate holds at 6.7% in September

Adds context in paragraphs, 2-6

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) was unchanged at 6.7% in September holding at August's 18-month low, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI would edge down to 6.6%.

The Bank of England has been expected by financial markets to leave interest rates at 5.25% on Nov. 2, having kept them on hold in September following an unexpected drop in the August inflation rate the day before it announced its decision.

British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022 after European energy prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding to pressures caused by supply chain difficulties and labour shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its last set of forecasts in August, the BoE predicted inflation would stay above its 2% target until early 2025.

Wednesday's data showed that core inflation - which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices and is sometimes seen as giving a better guide to underlying price trends - fell to 6.1% in September from August's 6.2%. Economists had forecast a fall to 6.0%.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.