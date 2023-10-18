News & Insights

UK inflation rate holds at 6.7% in September

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 18, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs, 2-6

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) was unchanged at 6.7% in September holding at August's 18-month low, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI would edge down to 6.6%.

The Bank of England has been expected by financial markets to leave interest rates at 5.25% on Nov. 2, having kept them on hold in September following an unexpected drop in the August inflation rate the day before it announced its decision.

British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022 after European energy prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding to pressures caused by supply chain difficulties and labour shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its last set of forecasts in August, the BoE predicted inflation would stay above its 2% target until early 2025.

Wednesday's data showed that core inflation - which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices and is sometimes seen as giving a better guide to underlying price trends - fell to 6.1% in September from August's 6.2%. Economists had forecast a fall to 6.0%.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.