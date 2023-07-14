UK inflation pressures becoming more embedded: OBR's Hughes

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures are becoming more embedded in Britain's economy, the head of the country's independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Friday.

"What we're seeing more recently is inflationary pressures becoming more embedded in the economy," OBR Chair Richard Hughes told BBC radio.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.