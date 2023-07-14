News & Insights

UK inflation pressures becoming more embedded: OBR's Hughes

July 14, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures are becoming more embedded in Britain's economy, the head of the country's independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Friday.

"What we're seeing more recently is inflationary pressures becoming more embedded in the economy," OBR Chair Richard Hughes told BBC radio.

