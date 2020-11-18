UK inflation picks up a bit more than expected in October

British inflation picked up a little more than expected in October as much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.7% in annual terms, after a 0.5% rise in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 0.6%.

