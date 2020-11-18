UK inflation picks up a bit more than expected in October

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British inflation picked up a little more than expected in October as much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.7% in annual terms, after a 0.5% rise in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 0.6%.

(Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.