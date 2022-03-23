UK inflation jumps again, hits new 30-year high of 6.2%

British inflation rose to a new 30-year high of 6.2% last month, at the very top end of expectations among analysts, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 5.9%.

