UK inflation jumps again, hits new 30-year high of 6.2%

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British inflation rose to a new 30-year high of 6.2% last month, at the very top end of expectations among analysts, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 5.9%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

