UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, official data showed on Wednesday.

Adds details

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading matched the consensus of a Reuters poll of economists.

"Rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, compared with falls a year ago, resulted in the largest upward contribution," the Office for National Statistics said.

Consumer prices rose by 0.7% in monthly terms in May, the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by William James, editing by David Milliken)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters