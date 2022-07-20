UK inflation hits 9.4% in June

Adds details

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.4% in June compared with 9.1% in May, data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.3%.

The Office for National Statistics said core inflation in June stood at 5.8% compared with 5.9% in May.

The Reuters poll had pointed to core inflation of 5.8% in June.

The BoE has raised interest rates five times since December as it tries to stop the surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy, and it is expected to increase them again at its August monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.