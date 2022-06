Repeats to different USN

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.1% in May, data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.