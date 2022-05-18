UK inflation hits 9%, highest since modern records started

Contributors
Andy Bruce Reuters
William Schomberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s, data showed on Wednesday.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s, data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation was probably last higher sometime around 1982.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters