UK inflation hits 9%, highest since modern records started

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s, data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation was probably last higher sometime around 1982.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

