UK inflation fell but by less than expected in August

British inflation fell by less than expected in August when consumer prices rose by 0.2%, official data showed on Wednesday, following a 1.0% rise in July.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 0.0% as the government's subsidies for people eating out last month helped push down the headline inflation rate.

