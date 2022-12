UK inflation falls to 10.7% in November

Adds core CPI data

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation fell more sharply than expected in November to 10.7%, slipping from October's 41-year high of 11.1%, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the CPI rate would drop to 10.9%.

Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, and which some economists think gives a better indication of longer-term price trends - dropped to 6.3% in November, down from October's reading of 6.5%.

