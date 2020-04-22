UK inflation falls to 1.5% in March, as expected

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's inflation rate fell in March as expected when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index was 1.5% higher compared with March 2019, the Office for National Statistics said, as a Reuters poll of economists had predicted, following a 1.7% rise in February.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)

