UK inflation falls to 1.5% in March, as expected

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's inflation rate fell in March as expected when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday.

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's inflation rate fell in March as expected when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index was 1.5% higher compared with March 2019, the Office for National Statistics said, as a Reuters poll of economists had predicted, following a 1.7% rise in February.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More