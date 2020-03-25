UK inflation falls off 6-month high as fuel prices drop

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation slipped back in February from a six-month high it had reached the month before, reflecting a drop in the cost of fuel and video games that predated the massive current impact of coronavirus on the economy.

CPI fell to 1.7% in February from 1.8% in January, official figures showed on Wednesday, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, while a core measure of the index - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - unexpectedly rose to 1.7%.

Inflation remains well below the Bank of England's 2% target, after striking its lowest in more than three years in December at 1.3%, and there was little immediate market reaction to the data.

Retail price inflation, an older, less accurate measure still used for inflation-linked government bonds and some commercial contracts, fell to 2.5% from 2.7% in January.

Producer output price inflation - a measure which can give a guide to incoming inflation pressures - slowed more than expected to 0.4% in February from 1.0% in January.

