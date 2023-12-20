News & Insights

UK inflation falls far more than expected, lowest since Sept 2021

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

December 20, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce and David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British annual consumer price inflation fell by much more than expected in November to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, the lowest rate since September 2021, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists which had pointed to a figure of 4.4%.

Core inflation also cooled by an unexpectedly large amount, falling to 5.1% from 5.7%.

The rate of services inflation - closely watched by the Bank of England - fell to 6.3% from 6.6%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, editing by Sarah Young)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.