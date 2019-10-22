UK industry outlook weakest since 2009 on Brexit and world slowdown

British manufacturers expect their orders to fall at the fastest rate in a decade over the next three months due to the slowing global economy and Brexit uncertainty, a quarterly survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.
