UK industrial orders grow at joint-record pace in May - CBI

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British manufacturers reported the joint-strongest growth in orders this month since records began, while output rose at the fastest rate since July, figures from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

The CBI's headline order book index - which measures the extent to which order levels are above or below normal - rose to +26 in May from +14 in April, matching previous records from March and November.

"Manufacturers have reported output growth and order books improving in May. But cost pressures remain acute and are pushing manufacturers to raise prices," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.