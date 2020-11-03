UK in talks with Palantir over test-and-trace program - FT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The UK government is in talks with U.S. data analytics company Palantir PLTR.N in an attempt to strengthen its test-and-trace program, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Officials have been in talks with the tech company about using its Foundry software to manage sensitive contact tracing data, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

