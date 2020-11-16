US Markets
MRNA

UK in talks to access Moderna vaccine from spring 2021 at the earliest

Contributors
Paul Sandle Reuters
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain said it was in advanced talks to access an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results on Monday, adding it would be available in Britain from in spring 2021 at the earliest.

Adds details from PM's spokesman

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain said it was in advanced talks to access an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc MRNA.O after it reported positive trial results on Monday, adding it would be available in Britain from in spring 2021 at the earliest.

Interim data from a late-stage trial indicated Moderna's vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Although Britain has secured a total of 350 million doses of vaccine candidates from six different suppliers - including a Pfizer Inc. PFE.N vaccine found to be more than 90% effective - it does not have a finalised agreement for the Moderna vaccine.

"As part of the ongoing work of the Vaccines Taskforce, the government is in advanced discussions with Moderna to ensure UK access to their vaccine as part of the wider UK portfolio," a government spokesperson said.

"Moderna are currently scaling up their European supply chain which means these doses would become available in spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government had prioritised deals with vaccine developers who could provide early supply to Britain and have advanced manufacturing supply chains in place.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper; Writing by William James, Editing by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular