UK imposes price cap on Motorola's airwave network for emergency services

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would restrict how much Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N could charge the emergency services to use its airwave network.

In a separate statement, Motorola said it would appeal the regulator's decision, adding that the ruling could not be justified on competitive, economic or legal grounds.

