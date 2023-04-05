Markets
UK imposes price cap on Motorola's airwave network for emergency services

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

April 05, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would restrict how much Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N could charge the emergency services to use its airwave network.

In a separate statement, Motorola said it would appeal the regulator's decision, adding that the ruling could not be justified on competitive, economic or legal grounds.

