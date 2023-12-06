News & Insights

UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick has resigned - Home Office minister

December 06, 2023 — 01:59 pm EST

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday, interior minister James Cleverly said, after the government published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running.

"That has been confirmed," Cleverly told a lawmaker in parliament who asked about media reports Jenrick had quit.

Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, was not present in parliament as Cleverly gave a statement on the proposed legislation.

The Times newspaper reported Jenrick quit after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejected his demands to opt out of European human rights laws.

