UK housing market slows to a halt during lockdown: Halifax

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Activity in Britain's housing market has come to a dead stop during the coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices fell in monthly terms by 0.6% in April, although Halifax cautioned that house prices had become more difficult to measure given the lack of transactions.

They showed a 2.7% rise in annual terms.

Halifax said the outlook was uncertain but that it had "underlying confidence" in the long-term health of the housing market.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

