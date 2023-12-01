News & Insights

UK housing market shows new signs of strength - Nationwide

December 01, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British house prices rose unexpectedly in monthly terms for the third time running in November, adding to signs that the housing market downturn has abated, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices rose by 0.2% on the month in November, after a 0.9% increase in October. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of 0.4%.

Compared with a year ago, house prices were 2% lower - the smallest such drop in nine months.

Britain's housing market, which boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, had been hit by higher borrowing costs as the Bank of England battles the highest rate of inflation among large advanced economies.

"There has been a significant change in market expectations for the future path of Bank Rate in recent months which, if sustained, could provide much needed support for housing market activity," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

