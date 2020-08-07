UK housing market saw "mini-boom" in July, Halifax says

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British house prices saw a "mini-boom" as the market reopened following the coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices rose 1.6% month-on-month, the biggest rise this year after being flat in June, Halifax said.

Compared with a year ago, prices were 3.8% higher - the largest annual increase since January.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

