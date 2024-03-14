UK housebuilder Vistry upbeat on 2024 production after annual profit beat

Adds sector context in paragraph 2, company comment in paragraph 3, details on buyback in paragraph 4

March 14 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Vistry VTYV.L said on Thursday it would build more homes this year, encouraged by resilient demand for its affordable homes from the private rented sector, after its 2023 profit beat market view.

The British housing market has seen signs of stability at the start of 2024 on easing mortgage rates after battling subdued demand for most of last year, but the Bank of England delaying interest rate cuts and incessant macro-economic concerns have tempered hopes of a better-paced recovery.

"The easing of mortgage rates at the start of the year has had a positive impact on open market demand and we are optimistic that this trend will continue during 2024," Vistry said in a statement.

Vistry, which in December started a 55 million pound ($70.4 million) share buyback programme, said it would start a further buyback worth 100 million pounds in April.

The company said it was targeting to build more than 17,500 units in 2024, compared with 16,118 homes built a year ago.

Vistry, one of the biggest British housebuilders in terms of annual homes built, posted 2023 adjusted pre-tax profit of 419.1 million pounds, beating LSEG average analysts' estimates of 405.9 million pounds.

In contrast to Vistry, rival Persimmon PSN.Learlier this week warned of subdued market conditions throughout this year, after reporting a bigger-than-expected 52% slump in 2023 profit.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

