UK housebuilder Vistry to buy Countryside in $1.43 bln deal

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Vistry VTYV.L said on Monday it would buy rival Countryside in a cash-stock deal, valuing the target at about 1.25 billion pounds ($1.43 billion), a move aimed to strengthen its business targeted at building affordable homes.

Under the terms of the deal, Countryside shareholders would get 0.255 of a new Vistry share and 60 pence in cash for each Countryside share.

The deal represents a total implied value of 249 pence per Countryside share, a premium of about 9.1% to the stock's Friday close.

($1 = 0.8734 pounds)

