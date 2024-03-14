UK housebuilder Vistry sees higher 2024 production after annual profit beat

March 14 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Vistry VTYV.L said on Thursday it would build more homes in 2024 than the prior year, buoyed by resilient demand for its affordable homes, after it posted a 2023 profit ahead of market view.

Vistry, one of the biggest British housebuilders in terms of annual homes built, posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 419.1 million pounds ($536.1 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, beating LSEG average analysts' estimates of 405.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7818 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.