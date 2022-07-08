UK housebuilder Vistry forecasts higher margins amid strong demand

July 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Vistry Group Plc VTYV.L on Friday forecast "significant margin progression" in fiscal 2022 with adjusted profit to be at the top end of market expectations, riding on strong demand across its businesses.

The company said it now expects annual adjusted gross margin to be ahead of its 23% target, adding that the 5-8% price hike for its private units in the first-half period ended June 30 comfortably offset cost pressures.

