UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey sees improving buyer confidence

April 27 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L on Thursday said buyer interest has risen over the past few months, helped by improvement in mortgage rates and sales rate.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said its net private sales rate for the year to April 23 was 0.75 units, up from 0.62 reported for the first eight weeks of 2023.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

